John Mayer says, Yellowstone is a wonderland, and you should help it following the flood

LIVINGSTON, MT- Celebrities have been standing up in solidarity with the people of Montana and Wyoming after the devastating flooding.

John Mayer who calls Livingston home says via Facebook, “I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them.”

Last Monday, June 13, historic flooding of Montana’s Yellowstone River took place. If you’d like to donate to the flood relief efforts, text FLOOD22 to 41-444. I just won’t be able to thank you enough. pic.twitter.com/jWP55693hR — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) June 21, 2022

He writes that towns like Livingston, Montana are worth making a trip to and he wants to share the town with you.

“I will be there after this tour is over and I look forward to seeing you there,” Mayer writes, “ I am planning some really amazing events that you won’t want to miss. I’ll be sharing more of what this incredible community has to offer, and you’ll see for yourself just why I fell in love with the place.”

He also asks that you make donations to the flood relief efforts, text FLOOD22 to 41-444.

Mayer is known to spend time around town at places like the Pine Creek and the area hots springs, sharing photos from the area.

He is not the only celebrity who calls the area home. Jeff and Susan Bridges call the area home.

Susan Bridges hosted an artist reception at the Livingston Depot early this week. Showcasing never-before-seen photographs from "Heaven's Gate."

This event was in conjunction with Park County Community Foundation which is raising funds for flood victims.