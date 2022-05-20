How much is too much for a hotel room in Bozeman?

BOZEMAN, MT- With Memorial Day fast approaching travel is what so many are looking to.

But with recent spikes in prices, how out of reach is a trip?

@publiclandlvr tweeted, “#Montana friends...If I had a couple of extra days on the end of my rafting trip, would I rather spend them in Billings or Bozeman?”

The tweet got 42 comments in return, lots gave their opinions.

Zach Nell responded with, “Hotels are now asking $500+ per night in Bozeman so I say Billings. Downtown Billings has several restaurants, breweries, art galleries, and events that are just as good as Bozeman.

If looking for outdoor rec opportunities, I would do Livingston or Red Lodge or Big Timber.”

So we looked into this, specifically focusing on the weekend of Memorial Day and prices are high but not over $500 per night.

Homewood Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Kimpton Armory Hotel are over $300, now that said, there are rooms at the Quality Inn, Days Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Bozeman are close to $150.

But why are they so expensive?

This is a report from Crafted Travel Company with their reason:

-The hospitality industry is slowly recovering.

-More people are getting vaccinated.

-Domestic travel is booming.

-Most travelers focus on strategic locations.

-The economy is recovering.

-Hotels are upgrading their amenities.

-Hotels are more expensive in the high season.

The big reason most travelers are focused on strategic locations is so they can do more in one trip.

Bozeman is a major destinations for the reason that it attracts people to the city where they can shop and also is considered the gateway to Yellowstone.