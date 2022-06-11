Found wallet turns into a message from beyond the grave

BOZEMAN, MONT. - Your wallet says a lot about you, but for one Montana family a lost wallet is more than just a blessing it’s actually become a sign from beyond the grave.

“As soon as I saw the name and the I was like….oh my… ok,” family friend Hannah Kirchner said.

Just last week Kirchner was scrolling on Facebook when she saw a viral post of a found wallet.

Her friend’s mom died of cancer a few years back, but the wallet is that of her husband who died in a terrible motorcycle crash in 1992 in the Bozeman area.

“The minute I saw it, it was basically Susan saying hello again,” Kirchner said.

Both Susan and Paul Weed were on a motorcycle ride in the 90s when things went tragically wrong.

“So they were on a motorcycle up to the Highlight,” Kirchner said “I’m not sure exactly what happened but they went off.”

Paul died, and some of his belongings were left behind unbeknownst to the family, but Susan’s guardian angel stepped in.

“What had happened was she was pinned underneath the motorcycle..a hiker found her and kept her head above water so that she survived,” Kirchner said.

Susan actually flatlined dead and was revived, but while she was gone something incredible happened and it’s a story Susan shared with Kirchner.

“She goes, I died and I saw Jesus and I go what,” Kirchner said. “And she goes, I died and I saw Jesus…he was wearing a giant purple robe and I had a talk with him.”

Kirchner didn’t go into detail about the conversation but pointed out that Susan wasn’t not super religious but her energy was strong.

Since she’s passed away from cancer and she’s been leaving signs and messages for her kids and friends and this was no exception.

“Its just another stunning of the things that happened in our life that are unexplainable but it’s really remarkable,” Kirchner said.

And it’s those unexplained things in life that continue to put a smile on her families face.

“Just because of her energy in life there’s still things that happen in life where its just like she’s visiting again,” Kirchner said.

The wallet has since been returned to Susan’s children, her son lives in Montana, and daughters outside the Seattle area, Kirchner said the least shocking part about all of this the way the community came together to return the wallet.

“Honestly that’s just the Bozeman thing to do it’s not surprising that it’s not surprising that people would find it and then try to figure out how they can help,” Kirchner said.