Billings, Mont. - The first confirmed wildland fire of the season in Yellowstone National Park was detected by a visitor on July 22. Parkwide fire danger is now High.

The .1-acre lighting-ignited fire was located between little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern part of the park, according to a release from the Yellowstone National Park Public Affairs Office.

Four smokejumpers based in West Yellowstone, Montana, suppressed the fire and officially declared it as out.

There are no active wildland fires in the park currently, and there are no fire restrictions in place in the park. Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.