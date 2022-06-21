Construction begins on the I-90 Quinn Creek bridges between Bozeman and Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Drivers commuting between Bozeman and Livingston on I-90 may run into delays as crews begin construction to replace the two Quinn Creek bridges.

A release from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) said crews will be improving guard rails, drainage on the bridges to make them more driver-friendly during the winter.

Project engineers say they are using methods that should help them complete the project within a year--construction is scheduled to be done by fall, and the surface treatment and chip seal and stripping will be put on in 2023.

During construction, crews will be moving I-90 traffic to the eastbound lanes through the work zone while they can remove and replace the westbound bridge.

Once the westbound bridge is complete, crews will be moving traffic to that bridge while they work on the eastbound bridge.

MDT said there will be alternating one-way traffic on Quinn Creek Road with potential delays underneath the bridges.

“MDT and our contracting partner Sletten Construction are using accelerated bridge construction methods to complete the removal and replacement of both of these bridges in one year,” MDT Construction Engineer Geno Liva said in the release. “Sletten plans to build the eastbound bridge in the median at the same time the westbound bridge is being constructed in place. Once traffic can be moved back to the westbound bridge, they can then slide the eastbound bridge into place which will save a lot of construction time.”