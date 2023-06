Bozeman, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department was sad to announce the passing of former police canine, Nyah, on their facebook page Tuesday.

During her service with Officer Bryan Moen from 2012 to 2016, Nyah’s expert nose assisted in hundreds of investigations.

While Nyah was a Bozeman Police Canine, she was eager to assist any agency in Montana who called on her.

In retirement, Nyah remained close with Officer Moen and enjoyed hiking, camping, and swimming.

Rest in peace, Nyah.