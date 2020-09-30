Belgrade man dies in canoeing accident on Madison River

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured and another was killed after their canoe overturned on the Madison River Tuesday.

The sheriff's office, along with Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Three Forks Ambulance, and Three Forks Fire Department, responded at 1:45 to reports of a canoe that became caught in a large tree snag and flipped over on the lower Madison River. The incident happened about two miles north of Cobblestone Fishing Access.

Authorities say when they arrived, one of the men was found on a gravel bank with minor injures. The body of the man who died, identified as Scot E. Smith II of Belgrade, was found in the canoe, still caught in the snag.

The cause of the death is under investigation by the Gallatin County Coroner's Office.