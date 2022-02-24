BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (VWP) shared an update on a bald eagle that was rescued at the beginning of February.

In early February, a landowner informed Region 7 Game Warden, Maribeth Ault about a bald eagle that was injured and unable to take flight.

Warden Ault and the landowner located the eagle lying on her back on top of an iced-over stream.

She appeared to be nearly frozen, but still alive.

A fishing net was used to bring the eagle to safety, where Warden Ault examined her and saw that she needed help as soon as possible.

FWP says the bald eagle was unable to stand up, could only move one leg/talon and could not move her head or wings.

The eagle was placed in a crate with a warm blanket before it was eventually taken to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman.

Staff at the center found the eagle had extremely high levels of lead in her system.

As of FWP’s update on Thursday, the bald eagle is still alive and has been receiving daily treatment, but she has been “touch and go” since she arrived.

“Many raptors and birds of prey have the chance of suffering from lead poisoning in their lifetimes,” FWP said. “This usually occurs when the bird feeds on a carcass or gut pile from an animal that was killed with lead ammunition.”

Hunters are being told that they can help reduce the number of animals contracting lead poisoning by using nonlead, copper or other high-weight retention ammunition.