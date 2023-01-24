After disastrous summer flooding, The Stafford Animal Shelter Re-Opens

LIVINGSTON, MT- The Stafford Animal Shelter Re-Opens this week!

Back in early June a devastating flood ripped through Paradise Valley.

The group posted on Facebook that they wanted to thank everyone that came forward to help save the shelter. They have been working to rebuilding thanks to fundraising.

The Stafford Animal Shelter reopened effective January 23rd, under normal operations!

Adoptions will take place Wednesday-Sunday 12-5 p.m.