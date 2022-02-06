LIVINGSTON, MT - Most 13-year-olds don’t spend hours every day playing the violin but Anjabella Roseberry isn’t most 13-year-olds.

Roseberry is homeschooled and calls Livingston, Montana home. She loves classical music and was drawn to the violin after playing the piano for several years.

Her mom Hannah Erin Woodson says she's an all-around great kid.

Currently, Roseberry is using the power of social media to buy a new violin. She plans to use the new violin to play monthly concerts at the local nursing home.

Roseberry has been playing Kaslin Nursing Home for quite some time and plans to keep doing so.

She’s just $300 shy of her goal and she came up with a way to use valentine’s day to put her over the top.

For $50 she will play for an hour as a gift to your loved one. The price of a new violin is about $3600 and she is almost there.

“She wants to earn all of the money herself because then it's completely hers that she earned for herself and the hard work makes it more meaningful,” Erin Woodson said.

If you would like to help her out or book her you can message her mom by following this link.