RED LODGE, MT- Bone Daddy’s Custom Cycle announced in a facebook post on Tuesday that clean-up has begun on their building.
This comes just over 5 weeks after the building collapsed back in April.
In their Facebook post they thanked Republic services for their help with clean up and beginning their demo phase.
Bone Daddy’s reminded community members that they are doing their best to contain and manage debris, but any happens to blow off of the site because of wind people are being asked to pick it up and dispose of it.
Also for the safety of the community City police may block parking in front of the site of cleanup.