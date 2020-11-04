LAME DEER, Mont. - Northern Cheyenne Utilities announced a boil order in place in the westside, Highway 212 and Muddy Cluster areas after Tuesday's water outage.
According to a Facebook update from Northern Cheyenne Utilities, they are working the restore water by draining and cleaning the West Storage Tank. Northern Cheyenne sent out a warning to boil water for at least three minutes before consumption until further notice.
They add to throw out any recently stored water from the supply, drink or ice.
Water services are expected to be unavailable through Wednesday.
Northern Cheyenne Utilities adds they are offering bottled water to pick up between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northern Cheyenne Utility Commission office at 41877 Highway 212. One case of water is limited per household.
WHEN WATER IS RESTORED TO THE WESTSIDE, HIGHWAY 212, AND MUDDYCLUSTER AREAS THERE WILL BE A BOIL ORDER IN AFFECT. THERE...Posted by Northern Cheyenne Utilties on Tuesday, November 3, 2020