BILLINGS- Vitalent, a blood donation center, said the need for convalescent plasma has reached emergency levels. Convalescent plasma is plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Vitalent Communications Manager Liz Lambert said their distribution of convalescent plasma has gone up 400% since September.
Lambert added, "As new coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the need for antibody-rich convalescent plasma donations from those recovered from COVID-19 has reached emergency levels."
Vitalent also has an ongoing need for blood donations. Due to COVID-19, an estimated 1,900 blood drives have been cancelled across the county for December and January.
