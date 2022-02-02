Bitterly Cold Wind Chills

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills, as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of
north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions will combine with subzero
temperatures overnight, to bring a return of bitter cold wind
chills.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&