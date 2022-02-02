Bitterly Cold Wind Chills

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills, as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy conditions will combine with subzero temperatures overnight, to bring a return of bitter cold wind chills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&