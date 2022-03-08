Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&