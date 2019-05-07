Billings voters approve first operational high school levy in 12 years

According to Superintendent of SD2, Greg Upham, the Billings Community has approved the operational school mill levy.
This is the first time voters in Billings have approved a levy in 12 years.
The levy passed by a good number of votes.
60% of percent of voters who turned in to their ballots said "yes" to the levy.
The levy will fun operational expenses and instructional resources such as curricular texts and online materials.
The levy will also allow career counselors at each of the high schools in the district to help launch students into career fields while they're still in school.
We spoke with superintendent Greg Upham earlier this evening and he tells us this was an all hands on deck, team effort, including the students who rallied behind the cause.
While Billings school levy passed Tuesday night, it appears the school bonds in Shepherd failed.
For full updated results for all Yellowstone County school elections, go to http://www.co.yellowstone.mt.gov/pubdocs/Elections/Results/default.htm