BILLINGS, Mont. -- Several Montana law enforcement leaders addressed the increasing gun violence in billings earlier today.
The agencies also shared how they plan to crack down on violent crime
Chief Rich St. John of Billings Police says through ‘Project Safe Neighborhood’ local, state, and federal authorities have doubled their efforts to reduce violent crimes, especially those involving gun violence.
Chief St. John says they fully understand the negative affects violent crimes has on the community.
He added, there are a lot of underlying issues that are driving up the violence, which don’t fall under the wheelhouse of the police department.
"So, this is where we need to engage our community and our public partners to help get to the root of the causes, we know that drugs are driving a lot of the violence. Methamphetamines, fentanyl, legalized marijuana hasn't helped with things so you know those are strategies where if we can intervene on the front end and prevent the violence taking place in the first place that would be ideal."
USAttorney JesseLaslovichsaID in 2022, 167 people were indicted at the federal level for firearms crimes.
He says that’s the highest number in of the previous ten years.
Chief Rich St. John says many of the crimes being committed around town lately involve perpetrators as young as 13 years old.
He said, the Police Departement works with the superintendent of Billings public schools to speak with kids in elementary school about the dangers of drugs and gun violence.
ChiefSt. John said, by the time they get to middle and high school the kids have already have criminal records or hang around with people who do.
"We play close attention to kids and what they are getting use to and who they are hanging around with, and try to intervene at that level there is so much work going on at the level that doesn't involve an arrest. Its counseling, its mentoring, it's getting people into programs, you know steering them into a sports program for example and getting them away from bad elements.” said Chief St. John
Chief St. John said, working with kids at a young age is going to be critical to solve not just the violence, but domestic violence which has also increased.
Through ‘Project Safe Neighborhood’, local, state, and federal authorities are doubling their efforts to reduce violent crimes.
Chief St. Johns added, they are diligently working to identify, arrest, and prosecute violent crime offenders and get them off our streets.