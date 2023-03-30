Billings, MT- Billings Police Department recently released their annual report for 2022, and they held a press conference to delve into some aspects of the report as well as offer a chance to answer any questions about it.
The report shows a lot of growth in the Billings Police Force in several areas.
The force saw the addition of twenty six new personnel as well as the implementation of the citizen advisory board.
All thanks to funds from the Public Safety Mill Levy.
But despite the new faces in the force, Police Chief St. John says they are still operating under capacity.
A workload study held at the department says based on the workload B.P.D. takes on, they should have a minimum of twenty two officers just on patrol.
The work in question has been focusing on four pillars: community, service, partnership, and integrity, and how these can be strengthened both in and outside of the Billings Police.
But this hard work comes at a cost...
Chief St. John says that his officers, "are frustrated and we had a flurry of activity this weekend. We got one of our own shot, a couple other shootings. It's not like you can just show up, spend thirty minutes and leave. I mean they are labor intensive. And I've got fifteen to twenty detectives to handle those because the 9-1-1 calls keep coming. So, our officers have to go.
He went on to say, "so, they are frustrated and we are trying to make sure we support them all we can, get them the equipment, get them the support be as understanding as we can with it."
The report shows that nearly all major crimes listed in the report showed they had either stayed relatively the same or have dropped compared to years prior.
That didn't include robberies or cases involving methamphetamines' and fentanyl. Additionally, criminal homicides had doubled compared to 2021. However, Chief St. John mentioned that all homicide cases in 2022 had been closed.
Annual report breakdown here
Full press conference below: