Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous this evening. Plan on difficult road conditions to impact the Friday morning commute. The cold wet conditions will be hazardous for young livestock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for wet roads turning icy this evening. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&