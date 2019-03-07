Billings named #24 in "Top 100 Best Places to Live in America" list

According to Livability.com, Billings has been named one of the 2019 Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com, outpacing more than 1,000 cities (with populations between 20,000 and 1,000,000) in this data-driven ranking.
The 2019 rankings were guided by an exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos. More than 1,000 millennials across the country were surveyed to determine what matters most to them when making relocation decisions. The top responses — affordability and job opportunities — were factored into this year’s ranking criteria, including, for the first time ever, a cap on housing costs. No city on Livability’s 2019 Top 100 Best Places to Live has a median home value exceeding $250,000.
“The cities on this year’s list represent the best of the best when it comes to affordability and opportunity,” says Livability.com Editor-in-Chief Winona Dimeo-Ediger. “These 100 cities are not just fantastic places to live in terms of their amenities, education, health care and infrastructure, they are places where young people can build amazing careers and communities.”
Billings serves as the launch point for tons of outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Montana. This mid-sized city has a western vibe to it, so the dress code is almost always casual (and you might run into a real “Montana cowboy,” too).
You’ll find Montana State University - Billings here, as well as awesome cultural amenities like the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and the Moss Mansion Historic House Museum. With a strong economy and top-notch infrastructure, like the MET Transit System and Billings Logan International Airport, it’s no surprise that Billings is one of the best places to live in America.
The full list of the 2019 Top 100 Best Places to Live is featured on Livability.com, along with each city’s LivScore and information about the qualities and amenities that helped them make the list.