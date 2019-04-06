Billings man shares miraculous recovery after surviving motorcycle crash

Almost three million Americans get traumatic brain injuries every year. And, the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana says that 33 Montanans experience brain injury every day.
Cheyne Kotar was like many high school students. He played sports and loved motorcycles. Everything changed on April 26, 2005, weeks before high school graduation. Kotar was riding his motorcycle without a helmet, when he crashed.
He had many injuries, including: a closed-head brain injury. That means his brain swelled inside his skull.
Doctors told his parents it was one of the worst head injuries they've ever seen in Billings. They weren't sure if he would wake up from his coma. He did- three weeks after his devastating crash. He learned to walk and talk again and is now a Special Olympics athlete.
Kotar has participated in several sports in the Special Olympics: basketball, soccer, power lifting, track and field, floor hockey and bowling. Power lifting is his favorite.
Kotar said that his faith has grown throughout his recovery.
He referred to a favorite Bible scripture, saying "With man things are impossible, but with God all things are possible."
Kotar added, "They said I wouldn't walk again, you know? But, now I run- at basketball, soccer and what not. I don't want to give up and say I can't do this. I want to do it."
Kotar is looking forward to the state Special Olympics in Great Falls in May.