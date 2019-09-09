Billings hosting Travel Blog Exchange Conference this week

The Travel Blog Exchange Conference will begin September 10th and run through September 13th. The conference is expected to bring in 500 travel industry attendees to Billings.
The influencers will go on various journey's throughout Billings and it's surrounding areas while posting and blogging to their followers about their time in Billings.
Pre-conference tours will be available September 10th and 11th and will offer a variety of different excursions across Billings.
More information for the tours can be found here:
https://tbexcon.com/2019-north-america/pre-bex-tours-september-10th/
https://tbexcon.com/2019-north-america/pre-bex-tours-september-11th/