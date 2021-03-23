Billings gym managing partner frustrated with recent stimulus bill

BILLINGS, Mont. - A managing partner for a gym in Billings is frustrated with the recent stimulus bill, saying it left the fitness industry out.
Managing partner for Granite Health and Fitness in Billings Shara Overstreet said, "With the last stimulus bill, the fitness industry was eliminated for special interest funding which puts us in a different pool of funding. And, it's going to be really difficult for some of the gyms nationwide to recover if we can't have some substantial funding moving forward."