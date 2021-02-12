Billings Fire releases 2020 statistics

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and Central, South Central and Southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will be dangerous for young livestock and pets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow can produce light accumulations through today. Plan on winter driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&