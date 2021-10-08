Billings corn maze facing higher costs; raises admission

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings corn maze had to raise admission fees this year due to higher costs on insurance, employees, candy/popcorn supplies and gas.
Owners of The Maize at Grandpa's Farm Phil and Mindy Hopkin said insurance is 4x higher what it was last year. Employees and candy/popcorn supplies are 1.5x more expensive. And, gas is 2x higher. They use the gas to power their lights, concessions and tractors.
"We thought that if we could remember that we are all part of one big world, then some of the things we let bother us on a daily basis wouldn't be so earth-shattering," Owner Phil Hopkin said.