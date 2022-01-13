BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic has announced the creation of Montana’s first general surgical residency rural track.
The goal of the general surgical residency rural track is to focus on rural care and to bring surgery resident physicians to train in Montana and Wyoming.
“This is the first program of its kind in Montana and we are thrilled to offer this opportunity for resident physicians to gain critical training that will help them succeed in meeting the needs of rural communities,” said Gordon Riha, MD, Billings Clinic trauma surgeon. “This creates a broad, outstanding educational opportunity while helping surgeons who want to practice in rural areas. It enhances existing services and education, bolsters critical access hospital capabilities and introduces new surgeons to our amazing communities.”
According to Billings Clinic, the program, called the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix General Surgical Residency Rural Track-Billings Clinic, will have fourth-year resident physicians who will spend a year training at Billings Clinic.
Residents will be immersed in trauma and general surgery programs and will receive training with subspecialty service lines such as neurosurgery, urology, orthopedics and Obstetrics/Gynecology.
They will also have the opportunity to practice and continue learning in rural critical access hospitals in the region.
Through the experience, Billings Clinic says residents will gain the training needed to enter practice in a rural setting.
The first resident is expected to arrive in June of 2022, and the inaugural year will see three residents come to Billings Clinic.
“We want to expose residents to a multitude of surgical and critical care training in the state of Montana so that they have the breadth of experience that a true general surgeon needs,” said Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner, DO, FACS, who is also a trained general surgeon. “This rotation will give them confidence in caring for patients coming from a rural or frontier setting, and it will bring an important resource to the communities we serve.”
Billings Clinic reports that an AAMC study indicated that between 2010 and 2019, Montana retained 63 percent of the medical residents trained in the state, 10 percent higher than the national average.
From Billings Clinic’s release:
Once fully implemented, residents who choose the general surgical rural track will come to Billings Clinic after spending their first three years at the University of Arizona’s Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency. The University of Arizona residency works to train confident and technically proficient surgeons, while helping residents establish a healthy work/life balance; fosters an educational environment that recognizes social determinants of health and health care inequities to train residents to improve patient care in the face of those challenges; and develops residents as leaders. This is accomplished through state-of-the-art training facilities and teaching hospitals, unique rotation offerings, robust and innovative curriculum, as well as several other programs within the residency.