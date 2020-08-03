BILLINGS, MT - Three city employees tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29th.
Two of those employees are custodial and one works in the information technology department.
The city says that they do not know when the employees contracted the virus, but those employees are isolated in their homes.
In order to ensure City Hall is clear of the virus the doors will not reopen to the public until Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
City Hall will undergo deep cleaning while closed.
City Hall will then work on reduced hours between 7:00 a.m. and noon through August 14th.
The Billings Public Library is also being impacted. The library will is closed for deep cleaning and will remain closed until August 17th at 10:00 a.m.
Curbside services will still be available Monday through Friday.
