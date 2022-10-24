Billings City Council discusses mobile crisis response services

BILLINGS, MT- Billings City Council discussed new crisis response services for mental health related emergency calls on Monday.
The topic was brought up at the council's meeting last June, and was the second subject of discussion on the meeting agenda.
These services will provide a better emergency response where mental health professionals will be able to handle those specific types of emergencies.
Billings expensed 250,000 dollars to partner with Substance Abuse Connect to start these new crisis recovery services. Any city, county, or non-profit grant funding can be used to help build the program.
The council voted to negotiate the means of the agreement with Rimrock Foundation.