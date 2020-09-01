Billings asking for public comment on downtown traffic system options

BILLINGS - The City of Billings is asking for public comment on six possible future traffic system options in downtown Billings through an online survey by Sept. 15.
The traffic system options were discovered by a recent study, according to a release from the Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and the purpose for public comment is to pave the way for planning efforts.
The following six possible traffic system options are listed in MPO's release:
- North and South One-Way to Two-Way Conversions – "Converts remaining north and south one-way streets between Division Street and North 24th Street to two-way operation and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan."
- 2nd Avenue N & 3rd Avenue N One-Way to Two-Way Conversions – "Converts the one-way segments of 2nd Avenue N and 3rd Avenue N between Division Street and North 22nd Street to two-way operation and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan."
- Montana Avenue Road Diet (Division Street to 18th Street) – "Reduces Montana Avenue from three lanes to two lanes from Division Street to North 18th Street, provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan, and maximizes on-street parking."
- 6th Avenue N Road Diet (Main Street to North 13th Street) – "Reduces 6th Avenue N from five lanes to four lanes from Main Street to North 13th Street and provides a potential bicycle facility consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan."
- 13th Street Road Diet between 6th Avenue North and 1st Avenue North – "Converts North 13th Street to a two-lane roadway with or without a center turn lane and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan."
- Broadway Street Seasonal Closure – "Creates a festival street by seasonally closing Broadway Street to vehicles between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North."