During tonight’s informational meeting, the school district presented their analysis of HB 233 and how it would impact the district when applied to their age out policy, 2050.
They identified several areas of concern for their operations.
The district says their legal experts feel the law is written to apply to a specific set of students who need additional support to live after leaving high school. They say Emily does not need that amount of extra help, as her disability is not significant and has not increased over time.
The school district also calculated the cost of allowing students with special needs to remain enrolled over the next four school years, based on the number of those students they currently serve.
They estimate it would cost an additional 1.7 million dollars to pay for the staff required to support those students, while only receiving a little over 600-thousand dollars in funding from the state.
The district says one way to get that remaining funding would be through a permissive levy, which was met by cheers of support from the audience.
The district also feels the law cited in this case is discriminatory in nature because it sets a precedent for selective application.
The board of trustees asked many questions to clarify the issue at hand, and told the public this is their first time having this discussion, and any possible change would take time and careful review.
After the discussion, the public comment opened, and the family at the center of this incident spoke up.
Jana Pennington said, “I really do feel bad, about any negative feedback that you have received from people in the community, that was never my intent, but I have been trying to be heard since October.”
Emily's father James also shared a few words, “of all of the protective classes that are there, this is the most vulnerable, because they can't speak from themselves in the same way we can.”
Emily was able to let everyone know how she feels, “I would like to move on and have my normal life and graduate with my friends in 2023. I love being in high school because I get to cheer at games, be with my friends, and learn new things to help me become an adult.
Tonight’s meeting was for informational purposes only. No decision on a policy change was made.
We will continue following developments in this story and bring them to you on air and online at KULR 8 and Montanarightnow.com