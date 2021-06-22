FORT SMITH, Mont. - Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area has a list of fun programs for June and July on both ends of the park.
The following programs can be enjoyed on the South District of the park near Lovell, Wyoming:
- Trail Exploration
July 8 at 9 a.m.: Learn how plants survive in dry climates. Meet Ranger Logan Burns at the Ranger Delight trailhead and bring sunscreen, water and good shoes to hike the trails.
July 23 at 6 p.m.: Get a 360 degree look at the Geology of Bighorn Canyon. Meet Volunteer Greg at the Devil Canyon overlook for a shot walk and lesson.
July 29 at 6 p.m.: Learn about the geological history of rocks in the canyon. Meet Volunteer Greg at the State Line Trail.
July 30 at 5 p.m.: Love wildlife photography? Go on a search for wildlife and evidence of the different animals that live in the canyon. Meet Ranger Emma Lopez at the Sullivan's Knob trailhead and be sure to bring a camera.
July 31: Explore the Japanese art of Forest Bathing in the desert landscape during a slow walk through the canyon. Meet Ranger Emma Lopez at the Sullivan's Knob trailhead. Come with an open mind and silenced phones. You are advised to also bring a flashlight, just in case.
- Ranch Tours
June 24: Ranger Jennifer Prentiss in partnership with Powell Valley Community Education (PVCE) will be giving a tour of the Hillsboro Ranch. The tour leaves from Powell at 8:30 a.m. Contact PVCE to register for the tour.
July 1 and July 15: Volunteers Lynn Richardson and Mike Bridgeman will be at the Lockhart Ranch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be giving tours as groups come to the ranch.
July 22: Ranger Logan Burns in partnership with Powell Valley Community Education (PVCE) will be giving a tour of the Ewing/Snell Ranch. The tour leaves from Powell at 8:30 a.m. Contact PVCE to register for the tour.
- Campground Programs
July 9 at 7 p.m.: Learn the importance of Yucca plants with Ranger Maddy Crutchley at the Horseshoe Bend amphitheater.
July 10 at 7 p.m.: Join Ranger Jen Prentiss for an interactive game of “Guess Who?” at the Horseshoe Bend amphitheater. Learn about the animals who live in the canyon, feel real pelts and check out a few skulls.
July 16 at 7 p.m.: What kind of plants and animals lived in the warm sea that formed the limestone seen in the canyon’s walls? Volunteer Greg will answer this question at the Horseshoe Bend amphitheater.
The following programs can be enjoyed on the North District of the park near Fort Smith, Mont.:
- Trail Exploration
July 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Get the opportunity to visualize the canyon before it was developed. Meet Ranger Lauren Holdorf at the 3 Mile Trail. This hike is not three miles.
July 15 at 9 a.m.: Learn about beavers and identify birds in the area. Meet Ranger Jonathan Pooler at the Beaver Pond Trailhead.
- Campground Programs
June 24 and July 9 at 8:40 p.m.: Join Ranger Jonathan Pooler at Ok-A-Beh Marina to explore the night skies at sunset.
July 23 at 8:20 p.m.: Join Ranger Jonathan Pooler at Ok-A-Beh Marina to explore the night skies at sunset.
June 26 , July 22 and July 29 at 10 a.m.: Join Ranger Lauren Holdorf in the Afterbay Contact Station parking lot as she shares how to be safe while adventuring in bear country and tales of her own bear encounters.
July 16 at 10 a.m.: Joing Ranger Ellie Lorenz at the Ok-A-Beh Marina to learn more about wildlife in the canyon.
Bighorn Canyon will also be partnering with Little Bighorn Days, Operation Dry Waters and the Bighorn River Blueway Event.
If you have questions about any of the programs on the South District, call the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center at 307-548-5406.
For more information on the programs on the North District, call the Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center at 406-666-9961.