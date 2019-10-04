Bernie Sanders out of the hospital after being treated for a blocked artery

Senator Bernie Sanders is out of the hospital after being treated for a blocked artery.
The democratic presidential candidate waved hello as he left the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.
Sanders spent two and a half days in the hospital after arriving with chest pain.
Doctors inserted two stints in a blocked coronary artery.
Sanders released a statement thanking the doctors and nurses for their care.
He said quote, "I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work."