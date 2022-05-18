Expect a cold front Wednesday night to track in some showers. This will bring beneficial rainfall to the region through Friday. The north facing foothills could see over half an inch of precipitation by Friday evening, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch common elsewhere. The cold wet and windy conditions will be a threat to young livestock. Drivers should slow down when precipitation is encountered. The heaviest of the precipitation will be after midnight Wednesday night through mid day Thursday.
Beneficial Rain Through Friday
