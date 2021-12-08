1. For the French toast: Grease the baking pan with butter. Tear the bread into chunks, or cut into cubes, and evenly distribute in the pan. Crack the eggs in a big bowl. Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla. Pour evenly over the bread. Cover the pan tightly and store in the fridge until needed (overnight preferably). Or you can make it and bake it right away---delicious no matter what!
2. For the topping: Mix the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, and some nutmeg in a separate bowl. Stir together using a fork. Add the butter and use a pastry cutter to mix it all together until the mixture resembles fine pebbles. Store in a plastic bag in the fridge.
3. When you're ready to bake the casserole, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Remove the casserole from the fridge and sprinkle the topping over the top. Bake for 45 minutes for a softer, more bread pudding texture or for 1 hour-plus or more for a firmer, crisper texture.
4. Scoop out individual portions. Top with butter, drizzle with warm pancake syrup, and sprinkle with blueberries.
For the French Toast:
Butter, for greasing
1 loaf crusty sourdough or French bread
8 whole eggs
2 c. whole milk
1/2 c. heavy cream
1/2 c. sugar
1/2 c. brown sugar
2 tbsp. vanilla extract
For the Topping:
1/2 c. flour
1/2 c. firmly packed brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
Freshly grated nutmeg (optional)
1 stick cold butter, cut into pieces
Warm syrup, for serving
Butter, for serving
1 c. fresh blueberries, for serving