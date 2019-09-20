A beloved school bus driver in North Carolina died Thursday afternoon just as she was beginning to take students home.
School district officials say 77-year-old Colleen Gaither suffered a medical emergency moments before her death.
She was transporting Davie County High School students when the incident happened.
Medical personnel tried to save her life, but they were unsuccessful.
District officials said the bus was able to stop safely, and no students were harmed.
Gaither had been a dedicated employee of the schools since 1977.
On Friday, a rock at the school had been painted with Gaither's name and bus number as well as a huge heart.