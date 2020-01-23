BILLINGS, Montana - Cowles Montana Media is proud to announce that Miles City native and longtime news anchor Becky Hillier is the new Station Manager at KULR-8 TV.
“After a nationwide search, the best candidate was right here at home,” said Patricia McRae, President Cowles Montana Media. “Becky has proven herself as a leader within the station and the community. Her journalism and business sense will continue to grow KULR-8 as Billings’ local leader.”
Becky brings a dynamic and forward-looking approach to this important leadership role. In addition to her years in the newsroom, Becky has served as an ambassador for the Treasure State. She has helped to grow and promote statewide hospice care, and she has connected Montana World War II veterans with their memorial in Washington D.C. through Big Sky Honor Flight.
“Since starting in the news industry in 1996, I’ve had the privilege of working with talented broadcasters across the country, but Montana is and will always be home. There is no finer or harder working group of professionals than those here at KULR-8 and I am honored beyond belief to assume this new role,” said Hillier.
Considering KULR-8’s legacy of community involvement we can’t think of anyone more passionate for our state and our many communities than this Montana native. Becky’s promotion to KULR-8’s Station Manager is effective immediately.