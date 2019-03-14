Ball girls take part in the NAIA action

A total of 48 girls have officially volunteered to participate in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship this year.
Tricia Hansen is the marketing department manager at Stockman Bank and she's on the NAIA tournament committee. Her role is to recruit ball girls. With 31 games, Hansen has to fill 124 shifts. She said that a lot of girls want to volunteer.
"It's really fun because you get to interact with the game and you can interact with some of the players in between the games," Morgan said.
"I just like, love basketball," Emily said. "It's fun being with my friends and getting out of school and being able to watch these awesome players. It's a really good experience."
"The sportsmanship at this level is phenomenal," Hansen said. "That's why I like these young ball girls to see that and experience it and to be on the floor because they are role models for these girls."
The balls girls range in age from seventh grade to high school. The girls sweep the floor during time outs and retrieve balls that have gone out of bounds.
Both Morgan and Emily said they are having an exciting time right now and they have even been given the chance to meet with some of the basketball players in this year's championship.