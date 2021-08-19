Mask debates impacting children's mental health at home

BILLINGS - Following School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham's decision of making face masks optional at the beginning of the school year, we looked into the controversy surrounding the decision, and how debates at home may be adding unwanted stress to your child.

Mike Chavers, the CEO for Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch, says he is seeing unprecedented referrals for service.

The kids they are seeing are experiencing high amounts of stress, anxiety and depression. Chavers says part of the issue is parents bringing mask arguments home.

Chavers wants to remind parents that no matter what side you are on kids look to you as a rational voice and they should never be caught in the middle of arguments.

"Listen and support them, sometimes there aren't answers for this stuff, it's just being there, being with our kids through that process and let them know somebody cares, and in the end they're going to be ok," he said

Chavers also asks parents to show respect and understanding toward our teachers and educators. He says they play an important role in the mental health of children and need our support.