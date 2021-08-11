BILLINGS, Mont. - To all the parents out there, don't freak out but public schools are starting back up in the Magic City in just a couple of weeks on August 23rd.

Sherry Long, the Superintendent for Private, Public and homeschools in Yellowstone County wants to remind parents who are choosing homeschooling to legally register their child.

It's as simple as filling out a letter of intent and returning it to the court house. The requirements for learning from home are similar to public schools.

Students 4th grade through 12th need at least 1,080 hours of education a year.

Besides fitting in the hours, parents will be solely responsible for the curriculum, the material, scheduling and Long says that's just the start.

"You become all of it, you are the teacher, the principal, the bus driver, the lunch person… everything," says Long.

According to the Superintendent, during the 2020-21 school year their enrolment numbers more than doubled with approximately 1,550 parents choosing homeschooling.

"Yes, it was a little crazy believe me," says Long.

The obvious reasons point to the pandemic, but Long believes many parents starting out remotely eventually transitioned to full time homeschool for scheduling purposes.

We asked Long if there are pros or cons to choosing a style of learning but the Superintendent says it's depends on the parents and what works best for their child.

"In my opinion it doesn't matter what education as long as you're getting education, whether that be public, private, homeschool.. it's our number one important thing for all children is to be educated, I'm very pro education in whatever form it can come."

Long says it is too early to tell if this year will be as busy for home schooling as last year, but they expect an influx of registration to start next week.