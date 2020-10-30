LAUREL, Mont. - Due to a lack of staff and a shortage of substitutes, some Laurel elementary school students will be temporarily shifted to online learning.

In a letter to parents Friday, Laurel Public Schools Superintendent Linda Filpula says third and fourth grade students at Graff Elementary School and first grade students at West Elementary School will begin online learning on Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 13. In-person classes are expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 16.

All other grade levels and schools in the Laurel school district will continue their current schedules.

