BILLINGS - School District Two held a special board meeting virtually over Zoom Tuesday evening.

The meeting was supposed to focus around approving the district budget, which board members eventually unanimously vote to pass, but not before hearing 125 comments from the public regarding the decision to mandate masks.

"This willful violation of your duties as superintendent did not go unnoticed. We, the people of this community, are not happy with your tyrannical dictator-like delegation on our behalf," one resident commented.

This was just one of over 100 comments read out loud by board members for the majority of the meeting.

While many statements were against Superintendent Greg Upham's decision to mandate masks several days before school started, there were a lot of residents who supported School District Two.

"Risking our children's lives over a mask fight is unacceptable. It is literally the bare minimum we can do to keep everyone a little safer. If these parents have seen COVID face to face in a hospital, they would never risk even one child having to go through it," a resident wrote.

We caught up with Superintendent Upham before the meeting. He says they are monitoring positivity rates and the total number of cases per age weekly.

But the superintendent does not expect the mandate to be lifted for a while.

"We lifted the mask requirement for summer school, that was early June right up until this variant came, the delta came kind of toward the end of July. And so it will be the numbers we saw this summer, that's what we need," Upham said.

The Superintendent says the mandate was based on student health, and he thanks the four health care providers in Billings and the Chamber of Commerce for supporting the decision.

"We know what it takes to stay in school, we stayed in school when others didn't, and I'm hoping... hoping that we can do the same thing this year. I think we can all agree on one thing, it's important that we go to school and stay in school," Upham said.