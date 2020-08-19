BILLINGS, Mont. -- With more students returning to the classroom in Billings than School District 2 anticipated, administrators are now considering block scheduling.

"What block scheduling allows us to do is reduce from six periods of interaction to three periods of interaction," says SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham.

At Monday's school board meeting, the proposed block scheduling method had students focusing on three subjects each school day for two weeks at a time. The suggestion was met with intense backlash from parents and board members. Upham says the district is reevaluating the block scheduling, and is hoping to have a decision nailed down soon, but with the first day of school less than a week away, there's a lot of frustration among parents and staff members alike.

"We wanted to take another look at it, so we're diving back into it. I realize we're in the eleventh hour and I'm as frustrated as our staff are, but I'd rather make the right decision and have it criticized for being late than make the wrong decision," says Upham.

The day to day procedures for classrooms are also still being determined.

If a student or staff member does contract COVID-19 when the school year begins, the district will follow protocol from RiverStone Health and RiverStone Health will follow up with any close contacts.

Upham says even though there will be in-person instruction on campus, teachers will be prepared to go remote at any time. In the meantime, teachers are also encouraged to move their lessons outside whenever possible to encourage physical distancing and of course follow the other steps to help prevent COVID-19 spread, like wearing a mask and washing your hands.

With some policies and procedures still waiting to be finalized, one thing the district will not tolerate is students and staff who refuse to wear a face covering at school.

"We can't negotiate with this and I won't negotiate with this," says Upham.

Upham also discussed the county's decision not to allow spectators at sporting events, saying while he understand the decision is unpopular, Yellowstone County Public Health Officer, John Felton, is making safety the highest priority.

While SD2 was able to safely put on three graduation ceremonies in May, Upham says Felton has shared data with the district showing that Yellowstone County is in a much different place than it was in May.