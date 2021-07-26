RiverStone Health is offering expanded hours for appointments for childhood immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations for students age 12 and older, and sports physicals.

RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, 123 S. 27 th St., on the first floor of the four-story building, will offer all childhood immunizations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for the weeks of Aug. 9-13 and Aug. 16-20. Call 247-3382 for an appointment.

RiverStone Health School-Based Clinic at Medicine Crow Middle School will offer sports physicals on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. The COVID-19 vaccine also will be available. Call 281-8695 for an appointment.

RiverStone Health Clinic-Worden, 2469 Main St., in Worden, is scheduling sports physicals now. The COVID-19 vaccine and childhood immunizations are also available. Call 967-2255 for an appointment.

There is no charge for COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine, which has proven safe and effective for people 12 and older, requires a second dose three weeks after the first. A person has the full protection of the vaccine starting two weeks after the second dose.

Because childhood vaccines against measles, rubella, hepatitis, whooping cough and a dozen other diseases are so important to safeguard child and community health, the federal Vaccines for Children program provides these immunizations without charge to children who lack insurance coverage.

People under 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms for the COVID-19 vaccine are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.