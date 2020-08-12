BILLINGS, Mont. - Many Montana parents have opinions about Gov. Steve Bullock's amendment, enforcing mask-wearing at schools in counties with at least four active COVID-19 cases.

Some parents agree everyone should wear masks at schools, while others believe it will interfere with their child's education. Kristi Trupka, the mother of an eighth grader in the Shepherd School District, says she believes wearing a mask will take away from her daughter's learning experience.

"It is distracting our teachers and our administrators from trying to make sure they have the quality education that they've already worked so hard to make sure our kids have, and now they have to keep evolving," she says.

Other parents, who didn't want to be on camera, responded to us saying they have no problem with their child wearing a mask. Gov. Bullock says every other public and government building requires face coverings and the same should apply to schools.