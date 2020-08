BILLINGS, MT - MSU Billings students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first time since the campus was shut down in March.

Kristin Peterman is the director of new student services on campus.

She says students are wearing masks around campus while also adhering to the social distancing guidelines.

Chancellor Rolf Groseth says the ability to instruct classes online while also allowing students to attend classes in person is key to a blended model this fall.