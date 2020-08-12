BILLINGS, Mont. - Medicine Crow Middle School Principal Nicole Hofmann will remain in her position as principal after School District 2 launched an internal investigation into controversial Facebook posts made on her account.

In an announcement on the Billings Public Schools Facebook page in June, Superintendent Greg Upham called the information shared on the account "quite appalling."

The Facebook posts inspired a parent-led protest outside Medicine Crow Middle School. Upham says Hofmann will be issued a written warning and will be closely supervised. She is also expected to write a letter of apology.

Upham says all Medicine Crow staff will receive non-discrimination training. According to Upham, the investigation showed the Facebook posts do not reflect Hofmann's engagement with students.

"The information from the investigation showed that Miss Hofmann has worked with children in a very strong manner; has been supportive of all students. I realize this is a very tenuous situation," he said.

Upham says the district does not have a social media policy to address issues like this but they are working to develop one.