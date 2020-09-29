JORDAN, Mont. - Jordan Public Schools announced Tuesday that students will move to an online learning format for two weeks after a teacher recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Nate Olson said that according to the Garfield County Health Department, many of the school district's staff and students were in contact with the teacher during the period of possible exposure. The teacher reportedly last worked in-person with students and staff on Sept. 25, four days before being diagnosed.

Olson said the school district will follow its "Safe Return to School Plan" and off-site learning services will begin Wednesday, Sept. 30. Students will return to school on Oct. 12., and all athletic events will be postponed until Oct. 10.