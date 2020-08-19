BILLINGS, Mt. - More than 4,000 students hopped on the bus last year to get to and from school in School District 2. With safety concerns at the forefront of every parent's mind this year, First Student bus company is using a new program to help keep your child safe.

The second your child leaves the house for school, their health and well being is out of your hands. One of the first things they'll do is step on the bus, a confined space that holds dozens of students. Essentially a place that could be a breeding ground for Coronavirus.

Larry Fielding and his crew at First Student have come up with a plan, they hope will kick COVID-19 to the curb and it starts with how your child gets on and off the bus.

"What our intention is to load students from the back forward and then unload from the front back. We want to assign seats to all students," says Fielding.

Those assignments will be one child to a seat, unless they're from the same household. On routes with fewer students, they'll be spaced out with an extra row between them.

Masks will be available on the bus, but that's not the only new thing riders will see. Fielding says all the bus windows will be down to help the airflow.

But, what happens after your child is on the bus, windows are down and they've gotten to and from school safely?

"We have a sanitizing crew that will come in at the end of the day with backpacks on, we've got six of those and they will go in and spray down the buses especially the high touched areas," says Fielding.

It may not be a foolproof plan, but Fielding says, if students and parents cooperate, this is the best way forward in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from spreading on school buses.

For more information on the Safe Start program, click here.