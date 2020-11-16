Elysian School to temporarily shift to online learning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County, classes at Elysian School will be moved online until after Thanksgiving break.

Elysian School Superintendent Luke Shelton made the announcement in a letter to parents Monday. He says the school currently has 50 people who are either in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been in contact with our local health department, and they are in agreement that the best move at this time is to take a little break and let things settle down a bit," Shelton said.

Classes will be moved online beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17 until after Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.

"By taking small breaks when we see a flare-up, to let things cool back down we can hopefully maintain more in-person learning occurring over the long haul," Shelton said. "This is not an easy decision by any means and one I was hoping to not have to make. We are prepared for this and we will move forward educating remotely during this short span."