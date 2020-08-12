BILLINGS, Mont. - The traditional teaching method of paper and pencil seems to be an afterthought as many school districts are turning to laptops for the upcoming school year. However, these resources are in high demand which leaves school districts facing difficulties in obtaining them.

In a briefing held by Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham, he says students should be able to obtain the necessary equipment, such as Chromebooks, for the upcoming school year.

"We feel comfortable we have the appropriate equipment to serve both the remote learning and live learning. That doesn't mean we may need extra ones, but I'm not hearing anything from our people right now that we're concerned about any of our orders," Upham said.

Though School District 2 seems to be on track for distributing and obtaining Chromebooks, that is not the case for the Lockwood School District.

Lockwood Schools Superintendent Tobin Novasio says he believes the school district is okay with the equipment they have now. However, in terms of acquiring extra Chromebooks in case of emergencies or to have available, he says that has been a struggle.

"We have an order in right now for 300 Chromebooks, and we just received notification the last couple of days that they're going to be delayed significantly, possibly into much later in the fall or holiday season," Novasio said.

Novasio goes on to say they will work with equipment students have at home such as desktop computers or other laptops. He adds if parents can find Chromebooks at retail stores, they can purchase them and use those for remote learning instruction.

However, we placed calls to stores in Billings that sell Chromebooks and it appears they are scarce. An employee from the Best Buy on King Avenue West says they have only six Chromebook laptops available in store, while Target's website only shows one style of Chromebook in stock.

The first day of school for SD2 is August 24. The first day of school for Lockwood Schools is August 26.