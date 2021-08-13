BILLINGS, Mont. - A back-to-school fair this weekend in Billings will offer a lot of free supplies and services to get kids ready to go back to school.

The fair will be at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, Billings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.

Darian Armer with Harvest Church said the fair is bigger this year and will include more services than in previous years.

School supplies and backpacks will be given away in the gym.

Kids will also be able to pick out a first day of school outfit, thanks to a $2,000 donation from Walmart and $7,000 in donations from private donors.

Other services will be offered free of charge: vision checks, sports physicals, haircuts, and dental hygiene supplies. There will also be $50 vision vouchers to go toward glasses for those who need it.

St. Vincent will be there to talk about nutrition. Healthy snacks will be given out.

Billings Clinic will be there to talk about bicycle safety and offer bikes for sale at affordable prices.

In addition, RiverStone Health will be there to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 12 and older.

Armer said there will be a raffle drawing for a free bike or gift certificates from local businesses. Everyone who attends the fair will get a raffle ticket. There will also be bounce houses.

The event is first come, first served.